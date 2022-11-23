ABC News published this video item, entitled “Author on ‘great deal of courage’ shown by Alice Jones Rhinelander l ABCNL” – below is their description.

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with author Richard Stratton on his new book “Defending Alice: A Novel of Love and Race in the Roaring Twenties” as it re-imagines the case of Alice Jones. ABC News Live Prime, Weekdays at 7EST & 9EST WATCH the ABC News Live Stream Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_Ma8oQLmSM SUBSCRIBE to ABC NEWS: https://bit.ly/2vZb6yP Watch More on http://abcnews.go.com/ LIKE ABC News on FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/abcnews FOLLOW ABC News on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/abc #ABCNLPrime #AliceJonesRhinelander #prejudice #race #courage #NewBook ABC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.