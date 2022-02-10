7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Australia’s new COVID definition for ‘fully vaccinated’ | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Australians now need a third dose of a COVID vaccine to be considered fully vaccinated in a big shake-up to our health protocols.

Also overnight, National Cabinet agreed to advice from ATAGI to urge people to get their booster dose within six months of their second shot. However, those who work in aged care will require three doses in order to keep working.

People who want to travel both to and from Australia would only require two doses to be considered fully vaccinated.

