Australia’s new COVID definition for ‘fully vaccinated’ | 7NEWS

Australians now need a third dose of a COVID vaccine to be considered fully vaccinated in a big shake-up to our health protocols.

Also overnight, National Cabinet agreed to advice from ATAGI to urge people to get their booster dose within six months of their second shot. However, those who work in aged care will require three doses in order to keep working.

People who want to travel both to and from Australia would only require two doses to be considered fully vaccinated.

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

In This Story: Vaccine

A vaccine is a biological preparation that provides active acquired immunity to a particular infectious disease. A vaccine typically contains an agent that resembles a disease-causing microorganism and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microbe, its toxins, or one of its surface proteins.

