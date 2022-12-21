Australia’s crankiest crocodile Elvis has a dental check | 7NEWS

We all need a check up sometimes and zookeepers have diced with death to take Australia’s crankiest croc to the dentist. Saltwater giant Elvis certainly put up a fight, as some of his smaller friends made waves in Sydney.

Seven News is the television news service of the Seven Network and, as of 2016, the highest-rating in Australia.

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world's sixth-largest country by total area.

Sydney, capital of New South Wales and one of Australia's largest cities, is best known for its harbourfront Sydney Opera House, with a distinctive sail-like design.

  • Population: 5.23 million (2018)

