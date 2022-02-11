Australian women on average earn almost $26,000 a year less than men | ABC News

by

ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Australian women on average earn almost $26,000 a year less than men | ABC News” – below is their description.

The workplace Gender Equality Agency also found that men are twice as likely to be in the top quarter of earners getting 120 thousand dollars a year and above.

Director Mary Wooldridge explains the difference between equal pay and a gender pay gap.

ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - ABC News (Australia)

The video item below is from ABC News (Australia). ABC News is a public news service in Australia produced by the News and Current Affairs division of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Recent from ABC News (Australia):

Will supplying weapons to Ukraine drag more countries into the conflict? | The World

Category: News

Poland sees over 450,000 people seek refuge since Ukraine invasion started | The World

Category: News

Australian describes “surreal” journey into Poland after fleeing Kyiv | The World

Category: News

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

7 Recent Items: Australia

Will supplying weapons to Ukraine drag more countries into the conflict? | The World

Category: News

Poland sees over 450,000 people seek refuge since Ukraine invasion started | The World

Category: News

Australian describes “surreal” journey into Poland after fleeing Kyiv | The World

Category: News

Biden’s State of the Union speech sees rare show of US political bipartisanship | The World

Category: News

New Zealand authorities remove ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters from Parliament grounds | The World

Category: News

Josh Frydenberg on the war in Ukraine, Australia’s economic recovery from COVID-19 | 7NEWS

Category: News

Has Russia’s strategy changed since its invasion of Ukraine began? | 7NEWS

Category: News

In This Story: Gender Equality

Gender equality is achieved when all genders have equal rights, conditions and opportunities, and the power to shape their own lives and contribute to the development of society. It is a matter of equitable distribution of power, influence and resources in society.

1 Recent Items: Gender Equality

Biochemist tackles gender inequality through skin care line

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....