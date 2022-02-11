ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Australian women on average earn almost $26,000 a year less than men | ABC News” – below is their description.

The workplace Gender Equality Agency also found that men are twice as likely to be in the top quarter of earners getting 120 thousand dollars a year and above. Director Mary Wooldridge explains the difference between equal pay and a gender pay gap. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

