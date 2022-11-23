7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Australian research shows extended warranty offers aren’t worth it | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Westfield is the latest retail giant to pin big hopes on this week’s pre-Christmas sales with its Parramatta centre to trade until midnight on Friday. Meanwhile, consumer group Choice has already been doing some secret shopping finding many extended warranty offers aren’t worth the paper they’re written on. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.