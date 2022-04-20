This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Australian artists launch global art auction to raise money for Ukrainian refugees | 7.30” – below is their description.

Next month, four Sydney-based Ukrainian artists are launching a global auction of their artworks in order to raise money for war refugees. The artists are all women with family back in Ukraine and shared their stories with producer Alison Xiao. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

