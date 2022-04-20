ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Australian artists launch global art auction to raise money for Ukrainian refugees | 7.30” – below is their description.
Next month, four Sydney-based Ukrainian artists are launching a global auction of their artworks in order to raise money for war refugees. The artists are all women with family back in Ukraine and shared their stories with producer Alison Xiao.ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.