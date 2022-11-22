BBC News published this video item, entitled “Australia serial rapist identified after almost 40 years – BBC News” – below is their description.

Australian police have identified a serial rapist who terrorised Sydney over three decades, almost 40 years after his first attack.

Keith Simms targeted 31 women between 1985 and 2001, entering their homes or attacking them while they were out jogging, police say.

Detectives initially believed several different men were behind the attacks. But thanks to new DNA technology, investigators have now linked them all to Simms, who died aged 66 in February.

