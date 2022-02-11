Australia meets with powerful Quad allies amid Indo-Pacific conflict threats | 7NEWS

by

7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Australia meets with powerful Quad allies amid Indo-Pacific conflict threats | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

The prime minister has met with some of Australia’s most powerful allies amid growing threats of conflict in the Indo-Pacific.

The US Secretary of State has singled out China’s aggression as the federal government’s hunger games begin over the upcoming election.

7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - 7NEWS Australia

Seven News is the television news service of the Seven Network and, as of 2016, the highest-rating in Australia. The news service draws upon overseas channels for select international coverage. The network’s Director of News and Current Affairs is Craig McPherson.

Recent from 7NEWS Australia:

Crews inspect the damage on the Brisbane River after 2022 flood disaster | 7NEWS

Category: News

Heartwarming acts of kindness as Queensland battles 2022 flood disaster | 7NEWS

Category: News

Concerns for flood insurance loophole after 2022 Queensland disaster | 7NEWS

Category: News

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

7 Recent Items: Australia

Flood insurance costs set to run into billions of dollars | The Business | ABC News

Category: News

Severe storms bring heavy rain to flood-affected parts of south-east Queensland | ABC News

Category: News

Crews inspect the damage on the Brisbane River after 2022 flood disaster | 7NEWS

Category: News

Treasurer’s car park promises abandoned after constituent backlash | ABC News

Category: News

Heartwarming acts of kindness as Queensland battles 2022 flood disaster | 7NEWS

Category: News

Concerns for flood insurance loophole after 2022 Queensland disaster | 7NEWS

Category: News

Champion Paralympian Karni Liddell left devastated by 2022 Queensland flood disaster | 7NEWS

Category: News

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

7 Recent Items: China

‘Bottlenecks still exist’ in China’s core technology

Category: News

CPPCC spokesperson lauds 2022 Winter Olympics as impressive, memorable

Category: News

China should promote industrial innovation in support of growth: political advisors

Category: News

China’s zero-COVID policy helped steady global supply chains: CPPCC

Category: News

China’s foreign trade future is promising: CPPCC spokesperson

Category: News

Youth Talk Ep. 1: Employment still top priority in China

Category: News

China’s top political advisory body holds press conference ahead of annual session

Category: News

In This Story: Pacific

The Pacific Ocean is the largest and deepest of Earth’s oceanic divisions. It extends from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Southern Ocean in the south and is bounded by the continents of Asia and Australia in the west and the Americas in the east

2 Recent Items: Pacific

Central Bank Sanctions May Shake Dollar Confidence: Chao

Category: Business

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Canada’s deputy PM provides update on country’s response to war | LIVE

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....