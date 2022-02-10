Australia finds unlikely bedfellow in Lithuania amid tensions with China | ABC News

by

ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Australia finds unlikely bedfellow in Lithuania amid tensions with China | ABC News” – below is their description.

Foreign interference and economic coercion has brought Australia closer to an unlikely bedfellow in Lithuania this week.

ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - ABC News (Australia)

The video item below is from ABC News (Australia). ABC News is a public news service in Australia produced by the News and Current Affairs division of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Recent from ABC News (Australia):

Ukrainian refugees seek shelter in Polish supermarket | ABC News

Category: News

After two years WA’s hard border has finally fallen |ABC News

Category: News

Parents’ incredible escape from Ukrainian city of Kharkiv | ABC News

Category: News

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

7 Recent Items: Australia

Shelling sparks fire at Ukrainian nuclear plant, world leaders condemn the attack | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Queenslanders warned that demand for building materials likely to increase | 7NEWS

Category: News

Ukrainian refugees seek shelter in Polish supermarket | ABC News

Category: News

After two years WA’s hard border has finally fallen |ABC News

Category: News

Parents’ incredible escape from Ukrainian city of Kharkiv | ABC News

Category: News

Navy use child rescue capsules to evacuate kids from Werrington flood | 7NEWS

Category: News

New born baby rescued from flood waters at Shanes Park | 7NEWS

Category: News

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

7 Recent Items: China

China’s top legislature holds press conference ahead of annual session

Category: News

Zookeepers fight to keep animals safe at Kyiv zoo as Russian invasion of Ukraine continues

Category: News

Live: China’s top legislature holds press conference ahead of annual session

Category: News

Green consumption becoming a trend in China

Category: News

@Zuby: Ukraine war shouldn’t make us forget about China

Category: News

Thai democracy activists volunteer to fight for Ukraine

Category: News

Bitcoin Mining Could Dent Russian Sanctions

Category: Cryptocurrency, News

In This Story: Lithuania

Lithuania, officially the Republic of Lithuania, is a country in the Baltic region of Europe. Lithuania is one of the Baltic states. Lithuania has an estimated population of 2.8 million people as of 2019. The capital and largest city is Vilnius and other major cities are Kaunas and Klaipėda. Lithuanians are Balts. The official language, Lithuanian, is one of only two living languages in the Baltic branch of the Indo-European language family, the other being Latvian.

On 11 March 1990, a year before the formal dissolution of the Soviet Union, Lithuania became the first Baltic state to proclaim its independence, resulting in the restoration of the independent State of Lithuania.

Lithuania is a developed country with an advanced, high-income economy. Lithuania is a member of the European Union, the Council of Europe, eurozone, Schengen Agreement, NATO and OECD. It is also a member of the Nordic Investment Bank, part of Nordic-Baltic cooperation of Northern European countries, and is classified as a Northern European country by the United Nations.

2 Recent Items: Lithuania

Liz Truss holds news conference in Lithuania on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – watch live

Category: News

Sky News Breakfast: On the Polish border with Ukraine

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....