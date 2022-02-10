Aussie tourism relief as National Cabinet rules out third Covid jab for tourists | 9 News Australia

Gordon Kerr, owner of Duffy Boat Hire, Cruise and Tours on the Gold Coast has expressed his relief for his business as National Cabinet ruled out a third jab requirement for tourists travelling to Australia.

9 News Australia has delivered breaking news, features and exclusive news from around Australia and the world into homes since 1956. In December 2013, Nine Entertainment listed on the ASX, trading as ASX: NEC.

In November 2020, Nine Entertainment relocated from Willoughby where it had been based for 64 years to North Sydney.

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

