nzherald.co.nz published this video item, entitled “Aunty Hanui is Hastings’ Garden Queen | Local Focus” – below is their description.

On the outskirts of Hastings, in Waipatu, right next to Tomoana Showgrounds, is Aunty’s Garden.

Aunty Hanui Lawrence, 76, is the passionate gardener behind it, and spends her days tending to her community garden.

But one day, she says, it will come to an end.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.

Full story: https://bit.ly/lf1466

Subscribe and be notified of breaking news: https://goo.gl/LP45jX

Check out our playlists: https://goo.gl/Swd249

Like NZ Herald on Facebook: https://goo.gl/tUC4oq

Follow NZ Herald on Instagram: https://goo.gl/oLicXe

Follow NZ Herald on Twitter: https://goo.gl/Wi6mbv

nzherald.co.nz YouTube Channel