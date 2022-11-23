Aunty Hanui is Hastings’ Garden Queen | Local Focus

by
Aunty hanui is hastings’ garden queen | local focus

nzherald.co.nz published this video item, entitled “Aunty Hanui is Hastings’ Garden Queen | Local Focus” – below is their description.

On the outskirts of Hastings, in Waipatu, right next to Tomoana Showgrounds, is Aunty’s Garden.

Aunty Hanui Lawrence, 76, is the passionate gardener behind it, and spends her days tending to her community garden.

But one day, she says, it will come to an end.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.

Full story: https://bit.ly/lf1466

Subscribe and be notified of breaking news: https://goo.gl/LP45jX

Check out our playlists: https://goo.gl/Swd249

Like NZ Herald on Facebook: https://goo.gl/tUC4oq

Follow NZ Herald on Instagram: https://goo.gl/oLicXe

Follow NZ Herald on Twitter: https://goo.gl/Wi6mbv

nzherald.co.nz YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - nzherald.co.nz

The New Zealand Herald is a daily newspaper published in Auckland, New Zealand, owned by New Zealand Media and Entertainment, and considered a newspaper of record for New Zealand.

Recent from nzherald.co.nz:

Ardern speaks to media in Auckland Central Police Station | nzherald.co.nz

Category: Media, News

PM speaks to media at Auckland Central Police Station. | nzherald.co.nz

Category: Media, News

Red Clay Tennis arriving in New Zealand | Local Focus

Category: Construction, News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.