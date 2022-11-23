nzherald.co.nz published this video item, entitled “Aunty Hanui is Hastings’ Garden Queen | Local Focus” – below is their description.
On the outskirts of Hastings, in Waipatu, right next to Tomoana Showgrounds, is Aunty’s Garden.
Aunty Hanui Lawrence, 76, is the passionate gardener behind it, and spends her days tending to her community garden.
But one day, she says, it will come to an end.
Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.
Full story: https://bit.ly/lf1466
