Audi unveils electric concept car, the ‘Urbansphere’

Audi just unveiled its new electric concept car, called the ‘Urbansphere.’ The vehicle is designed for people who live in dense traffic areas, like China. Audi says the ‘Urbansphere’ can even act as a third living space and mobile office.

