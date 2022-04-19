CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Audi unveils electric concept car, the ‘Urbansphere'” – below is their description.
Audi just unveiled its new electric concept car, called the ‘Urbansphere.’ The vehicle is designed for people who live in dense traffic areas, like China. Audi says the ‘Urbansphere’ can even act as a third living space and mobile office.CNBC Television YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.