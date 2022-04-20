Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “At least one killed as police open fire at Sri Lanka protesters” – below is their description.

At least one person has been killed and 13 others wounded after police opened fire at a group of people protesting new fuel price increases in central Sri Lanka.

The incident on Tuesday was the first deadly shooting by security forces during weeks of demonstrations about the country’s worst economic crisis in decades. Fifteen police personnel were also admitted to hospital with minor injuries after clashes with protesters.

Police confirmed that they shot at the protesters in Rambukkana, 90 kilometres (55 miles) northeast of Colombo, the capital. Police spokesman Nihal Talduwa said the demonstrators were blocking railway tracks and roads and had ignored police warnings to disperse.

Al Jazeera’s Minelle Fernandez reports from Colombo.

