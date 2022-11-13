At least one dead in shooting at Florida high school parking lot

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-11-13/At-least-one-dead-in-shooting-at-Florida-high-school-parking-lot-1eW0fWNTbsQ/index.html

At least one person died following a shooting at the parking lot of the Jones High School Athletic Complex in Orlando, Florida, on November 12, police said. The shooting occurred as the school’s football team faced Wekiva High School. Police located two adult males with gunshot wounds when they arrived on the scene; one of these men succumbed to his injuries. Four juvenile suspects were detained, according to a police statement.

