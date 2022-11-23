CNN published this video item, entitled “At least 6 people were killed in a shooting at a Walmart in Virginia” – below is their description.

At least six people were shot dead Tuesday night inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, in an attack that unfolded within an hour of the store’s scheduled closing time, city officials said early Wednesday. The shooter is dead, city officials said. #CNN #News CNN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.