At least 6 people were killed in a shooting at a Walmart in Virginia

At least six people were shot dead Tuesday night inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, in an attack that unfolded within an hour of the store’s scheduled closing time, city officials said early Wednesday. The shooter is dead, city officials said. #CNN #News

