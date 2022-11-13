At least 20 killed in road accident in Egypt

At least 20 killed in road accident in egypt

CGTN published this video item, entitled "At least 20 killed in road accident in Egypt"

At least 20 people were killed and six injured when the minibus they were traveling in overturned in northern Egypt’s Nile Delta on November 12. A detailed investigation is underway. #egypt #roadaccdient

About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

Egypt, a country linking northeast Africa with the Middle East, dates to the time of the pharaohs. Millennia-old monuments sit along the fertile Nile River Valley, including Giza’s colossal Pyramids and Great Sphinx as well as Luxor’s hieroglyph-lined Karnak Temple and Valley of the Kings tombs.

The capital, Cairo, is home to Ottoman landmarks like Muhammad Ali Mosque and the Egyptian Museum, a trove of antiquities. 

