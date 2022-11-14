At Least 16 Hurt After Semi Crashes Into Chicago Bus Carrying Hockey Team

by
At least 16 hurt after semi crashes into chicago bus carrying hockey team

NBC News published this video item, entitled “At Least 16 Hurt After Semi Crashes Into Chicago Bus Carrying Hockey Team” – below is their description.

Police say at least 16 people were injured, three critically, after a semi-truck slammed into a Chicago school bus carrying members of a high school hockey team in Warshaw, Indiana. WMAQ’s Christian Farr reports.

NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - NBC News

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

Recent from NBC News:

Watch Pelosi’s Full Speech Announcing She Will Not Seek Re-Election To Leadership

Category: News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Announces She Will Step Down As Democratic Leader

Category: News

Morning News NOW Full Broadcast – Nov. 17

Category: Media, News

In This Story: Chicago

Chicago, on Lake Michigan in Illinois, is among the largest cities in the U.S.

2 Recent Items: Chicago

Chicago pie companies compete for best slice in United States of Pie | GMA

Category: Entertainment

Blues @ Blackhawks 11/16 | NHL Highlights 2022

Category: NHL

In This Story: NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

2 Recent Items: NBC

Watch Pelosi’s Full Speech Announcing She Will Not Seek Re-Election To Leadership

Category: News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Announces She Will Step Down As Democratic Leader

Category: News

In This Story: Police

The police are a constituted body of persons empowered by a state, with the aim to enforce the law, to ensure the safety, health and possessions of citizens, and to prevent crime and civil disorder. Their lawful powers include arrest and the use of force legitimized by the state via the monopoly on violence.

2 Recent Items: Police

Vehicle Hits 25 LA County Sheriff’s Academy Recruits on Run: Police

Category: News

Investigation after dozens of sheriff’s recruits injured by driver going wrong way | GMA

Category: Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.