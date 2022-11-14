NBC News published this video item, entitled “At Least 16 Hurt After Semi Crashes Into Chicago Bus Carrying Hockey Team” – below is their description.

Police say at least 16 people were injured, three critically, after a semi-truck slammed into a Chicago school bus carrying members of a high school hockey team in Warshaw, Indiana. WMAQ’s Christian Farr reports. NBC News YouTube Channel

