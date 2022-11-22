Asylum seekers arriving in Ireland claim they have ‘lost their passports on the plane.’

Asylum seekers arriving in ireland claim they have 'lost their passports on the plane. '

Asylum seekers arriving in Ireland claim they have 'lost their passports on the plane.'

‘It is a huge security risk. 40% of people who come into Ireland to claim asylum, say that between getting on the plane and getting off they have lost their passports.’

President of the Irish Freedom party, Hermann Kelly, talks to

@Nigel_Farage about Ireland’s migrant problem.

