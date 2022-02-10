ASIO director-general Mike Burgess’ annual threat assessment – 2022 | 7NEWS

by

7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “ASIO director-general Mike Burgess’ annual threat assessment – 2022 | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Australia’s top spy agency disrupted a foreign intelligence agency’s onshore network last year, as well as a foreign plot to interfere in an election.

The actions were revealed in ASIO director-general Mike Burgess’ annual threat assessment delivered in Canberra this week.

“Australians who were targeted by the foreign intelligence service included current and former high-ranking government officials, academics, members of think-tanks, business executives and members of a diaspora community,” Mr Burgess said.

More Details: https://7news.link/34o0LhP

7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - 7NEWS Australia

Seven News is the television news service of the Seven Network and, as of 2016, the highest-rating in Australia. The news service draws upon overseas channels for select international coverage. The network’s Director of News and Current Affairs is Craig McPherson.

Recent from 7NEWS Australia:

Clean up continuing after Lismore’s record-breaking flood | 7NEWS

Category: News

Residents at Wisemans Ferry, Lower Portland and Cumberland Reach told to evacuate due to flood

Category: News

Hawkesbury River flood destroys Pitt Town Bottoms businesses | 7NEWS

Category: News

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

7 Recent Items: Australia

Clean up continuing after Lismore’s record-breaking flood | 7NEWS

Category: News

Residents at Wisemans Ferry, Lower Portland and Cumberland Reach told to evacuate due to flood

Category: News

Hawkesbury River flood destroys Pitt Town Bottoms businesses | 7NEWS

Category: News

Hundreds of Ukrainian civilians killed in the first week of Russia’s military invasion | 7NEWS

Category: News

Blind cricket giving the vision-impaired a new outlook | CommBank Game Changers

Category: Cricket

Largest nuclear power plant in Europe ‘on fire’ in Ukraine after Russian attack | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Floor at Genesis Owusu concert caves-in at Enmore Theatre in Sydney | 7NEWS

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....