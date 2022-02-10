7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “ASIO director-general Mike Burgess’ annual threat assessment – 2022 | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Australia’s top spy agency disrupted a foreign intelligence agency’s onshore network last year, as well as a foreign plot to interfere in an election.

The actions were revealed in ASIO director-general Mike Burgess’ annual threat assessment delivered in Canberra this week.

“Australians who were targeted by the foreign intelligence service included current and former high-ranking government officials, academics, members of think-tanks, business executives and members of a diaspora community,” Mr Burgess said.

