Ashton: The point of the Biden-Xi meeting is to set a floor under the U.S.-China relationship

by
Ashton: the point of the biden-xi meeting is to set a floor under the u. S. -china relationship

CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Ashton: The point of the Biden-Xi meeting is to set a floor under the U.S.-China relationship” – below is their description.

Anna Ashton, director of China corporate affairs at Eurasia Group, discusses what may be achieved by President Biden’s bilateral meeting with China’s Xi Jinping at the G20 meeting in Bali.

CNBC Television YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - CNBC Television

CNBC is an American pay television business news channel, which primarily carries business day coverage of U.S. and international financial markets. Following the end of the business day and on non-trading days, CNBC primarily carries financial and business-themed documentaries and reality shows.

As of February 2015, CNBC is available to approximately 93,623,000 pay television households (80.4% of households with television) in the United States.

Recent from CNBC Television:

Pelosi announces she won’t seek leadership position in next Congress

Category: News

We’ve seen things stabilize and a great response to the new Sub Mini, says Sonos CEO Patrick Spence

Category: News

The most important thing for an Airbnb guest is affordability, says CEO Brian Chesky

Category: News

In This Story: Bali

Bali is a province of Indonesia and the westernmost of the Lesser Sunda Islands. East of Java and west of Lombok, the province includes the island of Bali and a few smaller neighbouring islands, notably Nusa Penida, Nusa Lembongan, and Nusa Ceningan.

3 Recent Items: Bali

COP27, Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ukraine & other topics – Daily Press Briefing (17 November 2022)

Category: Agriculture, News

Watch again: Rishi Sunak gives speech on G20 summit

Category: News

G20 Vlog: Key takeaways from the G20 summit

Category: News

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

7 Recent Items: China

China, Philippines look to cooperation on various fronts

Category: News

How Alibaba’s audit review will impact institutional investors

Category: News

Adorable panda tumbles through snow at Chinese zoo

Category: News

Xi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Heated Exchange at G-20

Category: Media, News

China calls Xi-Trudeau confrontation “quite normal”

Category: News

APEC talks: Experts say China’s participation benefits the global economy

Category: News

Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail signifies strong bilateral cooperation

Category: Logistics, News

In This Story: XI Jinping

Xi Jinping has been the President of China since 2013 and General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) since 2012.

Books #Ad

2 Recent Items: XI Jinping

China, Philippines look to cooperation on various fronts

Category: News

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.