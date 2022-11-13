ASEAN summit: What are the key takeaways? | DW News

Asean summit: what are the key takeaways? | dw news

US President Biden’s hand might be strengthened back at home with the latest US Senate win, while at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations annual summit in Cambodia’s Phnom Penh he forged an important strategic partnership.

As the meeting drew to a close, Biden promised to deepen ties with the 10-country bloc. The initiative comes as the US seeks to boost its influence in the region, in the face of an increasingly assertive China. Biden is due to meet with China’s President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Bali on Monday.

