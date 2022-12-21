Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “As US debates Title 42 policy, asylum seekers left in limbo” – below is their description.

The White House has asked the Supreme Court to end a controversial Trump-era immigration policy.

It has blocked thousands of migrants from crossing the border into the United States from Mexico.

The rule, known as Title 42, was due to expire on Wednesday but has won a temporary reprieve, leaving many in limbo.

Al Jazeera’s @HeidiZhou-Castro met some migrants who have made it as far as the Texas border city of El Paso.

