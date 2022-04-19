This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

ITV News published this video item, entitled “As Russian mothers mourn sons killed in Ukraine, support for Putin’s war remains solid | ITV News” – below is their description.

ITV News visited Russia’s rural heartlands, the kind of region from which many troops are conscripted, where some families are now mourning the loss of loved ones killed in the fighting in Ukraine. In a place where almost all information is state-controlled – and where the Nazi advance in World War Two still casts a long shadow – ITV News found virtually rock-solid support for Putin’s war. Read more: https://bit.ly/3EvW42I ITV News YouTube Channel

