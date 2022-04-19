As Russian mothers mourn sons killed in Ukraine, support for Putin’s war remains solid | ITV News

ITV News visited Russia’s rural heartlands, the kind of region from which many troops are conscripted, where some families are now mourning the loss of loved ones killed in the fighting in Ukraine.

In a place where almost all information is state-controlled – and where the Nazi advance in World War Two still casts a long shadow – ITV News found virtually rock-solid support for Putin’s war.

