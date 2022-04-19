As High Rates Return, the U.S. National Debt Snowballs

by

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “As High Rates Return, the U.S. National Debt Snowballs” – below is their description.

In the two years since the onset of the pandemic, the national debt has ballooned from $23.5 trillion to a current level above $30 trillion. However, servicing the debt has been made bearable by historically low interest rates. What will be the impact on servicing the national debt in a high-rate environment? Presented by @CME Group: https://www.cmegroup.com/openmarkets/economics.html?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=paid_social&utm_campaign=quicktake_evergreen&utm_content=more_insights

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below.


About This Source - Bloomberg QuickTake: Now

Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City.

It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

