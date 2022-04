NBC News published this video item, entitled “Arrest And Charges Announced In Massive Fire At San Jose Home Depot” – below is their description.

District Attorney Jeffrey Rosen announced that suspect Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue will be charged with aggravated arson, seven counts of grand theft and three counts of petty theft for the April 9 fire. NBC News YouTube Channel

