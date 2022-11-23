NBC News published this video item, entitled “Army Veteran Richard Fierro, Club Q Hero Who Stopped Shooter, Speaks Out” – below is their description.

Richard Fierro, the man who stopped the shooter that killed five people at Club Q in Colorado Springs, said instinct took over that night. NBC News’ Steve Patterson spoke with Fierro and has more details about the heartbreak the community is feeling. NBC News YouTube Channel

