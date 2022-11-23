Army vet who stopped Club Q shooter: ‘I wish it on no one’

by
Army vet who stopped club q shooter: 'i wish it on no one'

Washington Post published this video item, entitled “Army vet who stopped Club Q shooter: ‘I wish it on no one'” – below is their description.

Richard Fierro disarmed the Club Q shooter in Colorado Springs, Colo. Being portrayed as a hero, he said “there are heroes everyday” and that “he didn’t want to claim that.” Read more: https://wapo.st/3U331i2.

Washington Post YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Washington Post

The Washington Post is a major American daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C. It is the most widely circulated newspaper within the Washington metropolitan area. Daily broadsheet editions are printed for the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia. The newspaper is owned by Amazon Inc. CEO, Jeff Bezos. It has won 47 Pulitzer Prizes.

Recent from Washington Post:

U.S. and England tie in anticipated World Cup matchup

Category: News

Iran shocks Wales 2-0 with late game goals

Category: News

For this Navy vet, Club Q was the center of her community

Category: Mergers & Acquisitions, News

In This Story: Colorado

Colorado, a western U.S. state, has a diverse landscape of arid desert, river canyons and snow-covered Rocky Mountains, which are partly protected by Rocky Mountain National Park. Elsewhere, Mesa Verde National Park features Ancestral Puebloan cliff dwellings. Perched a mile above sea level, Denver, Colorado’s capital and largest city, features a vibrant downtown area.

4 Recent Items: Colorado

Biden Says He Will Continue To Push For An Assault Weapons Ban, Red Flag Laws

Category: News

Morning News NOW Full Broadcast – Nov. 25

Category: News

Survivor of the Walmart shooting opens up about her harrowing story

Category: News

Nightly News Full Broadcast – Nov. 24

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.