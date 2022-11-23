Washington Post published this video item, entitled “Army vet who stopped Club Q shooter: ‘I wish it on no one'” – below is their description.

Richard Fierro disarmed the Club Q shooter in Colorado Springs, Colo. Being portrayed as a hero, he said “there are heroes everyday” and that “he didn’t want to claim that.” Read more: https://wapo.st/3U331i2. Washington Post YouTube Channel

