Arizona Wildfires Burn Over 25,000 Acres, Forcing Thousands To Evacuate

Two rapidly spreading wildfires are burning over 25,000 acres in Arizona, forcing thousands to evacuate. The flames have destroyed dozens of structures and both fires are 0% contained. NBC News YouTube Channel

