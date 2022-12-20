Argentina World Cup Champions Welcomed With Massive Street Celebrations

by
Argentina world cup champions welcomed with massive street celebrations

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Argentina World Cup Champions Welcomed With Massive Street Celebrations” – below is their description.

The World Cup champions returned to Buenos Aires, Argentina, and were greeted by massive street celebrations, with thousands of fans decked out in the team’s colors to greet the victorious players. Argentina beat France after an exciting match which went to penalties after neither team secured a lead in extra time, giving Argentina star Lionel Messi his first World Cup title.

