CGTN published this video item, entitled “Argentina welcomes team after World Cup victory” – below is their description.
For more:
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-12-20/Argentina-welcomes-team-after-World-Cup-victory-1fVnkDio1Fe/index.html
Argentina’s national soccer team arrived in Buenos Aires on December 20 after winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Thousands of fans lined up in the middle of the night to try to get a glimpse of the Argentina soccer team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time ahead of what is scheduled to be a day of celebrations in Buenos Aires. Members of the team, led by captain Lionel Messi, were all smiles as they descended from the plane in Ezeiza, right outside Argentina’s capital, shortly before 3 a.m. onto a red carpet that had been rolled out for the squad.CGTN YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.