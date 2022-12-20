Argentina welcomes team after World Cup victory

by
Argentina welcomes team after world cup victory

CGTN published this video item, entitled “Argentina welcomes team after World Cup victory” – below is their description.

For more:

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-12-20/Argentina-welcomes-team-after-World-Cup-victory-1fVnkDio1Fe/index.html

Argentina’s national soccer team arrived in Buenos Aires on December 20 after winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Thousands of fans lined up in the middle of the night to try to get a glimpse of the Argentina soccer team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time ahead of what is scheduled to be a day of celebrations in Buenos Aires. Members of the team, led by captain Lionel Messi, were all smiles as they descended from the plane in Ezeiza, right outside Argentina’s capital, shortly before 3 a.m. onto a red carpet that had been rolled out for the squad.

CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

Recent from CGTN:

CGTN participant takes up ‘Countdown to 2023’ New Year challenge

Category: News

China Chronicles 2022: ‘One Country, Two Systems’ guarantees HK’s stability and vitality

Category: News

Read a Poem: The trailer for the first episode of ‘Friendship’

Category: Mergers & Acquisitions, News

In This Story: Argentina

Argentina, officially the Argentine Republic, is a country located mostly in the southern half of South America. Sharing the bulk of the Southern Cone with Chile to the west, the country is also bordered by Bolivia and Paraguay to the north, Brazil to the northeast, Uruguay and the South Atlantic Ocean to the east, and the Drake Passage to the south.

With a mainland area of 2,780,400 km2 (1,073,500 sq mi), Argentina is the eighth-largest country in the world, the fourth largest in the Americas, the second largest in South America after Brazil, and the largest Spanish-speaking nation by area.

Argentina claims sovereignty over part of Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

2 Recent Items: Argentina

2022 in review: Part 2

Category: News

2022 in review: Part 1

Category: News

In This Story: Lionel Messi

Lionel Andrés Messi is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward and captains both La Liga club Barcelona and the Argentina national team. With the exclusion of only, perhaps, Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi is regarded by many as the best football player on the planet.

5 Recent Items: Lionel Messi

World Cup 2022: Argentina goalie says win was for Messi as he receives hero’s welcome in hometown

Category: News

Poland’s Lewandowski wins Golden Foot Award | Al Jazeera Newsfeed

Category: News

World Cup Champion Lionel Messi RETURNING TO PSG | CBS Sports HQ

Category: Sport

Argentina fan jumps on team’s victory parade bus as celebrations turn into chaos

Category: Agriculture, Construction, Media, News

Millions crowd streets of Buenos Aires as Argentina holds national holiday for World Cup celebration

Category: News

In This Story: Qatar

Qatar is a peninsular Arab country whose terrain comprises arid desert and a long Persian (Arab) Gulf shoreline of beaches and dunes. Also on the coast is the capital, Doha, known for its futuristic skyscrapers and other ultramodern architecture inspired by ancient Islamic design, such as the limestone Museum of Islamic Art. The museum sits on the city’s Corniche waterfront promenade.

2 Recent Items: Qatar

2022 in review: Part 2

Category: News

2022 in review: Part 1

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.