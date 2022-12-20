The Independent published this video item, entitled “Argentina team returns after World Cup victory” – below is their description.

Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates have returned to their home country after ending the nation’s 36-year wait for a World Cup trophy.

Messi scored twice against France, but Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe netted a hat-trick as Sunday’s final in Qatar ended 3-3 after extra time.

Members of the team, led by captain Lionel Messi, were all smiles as they descended from the plane in Ezeiza, right outside Argentina’s capital, shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday onto a red carpet that had been rolled out for the squad.

