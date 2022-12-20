Argentina team returns after World Cup victory

by
Argentina team returns after world cup victory

The Independent published this video item, entitled “Argentina team returns after World Cup victory” – below is their description.

Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates have returned to their home country after ending the nation’s 36-year wait for a World Cup trophy.

Messi scored twice against France, but Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe netted a hat-trick as Sunday’s final in Qatar ended 3-3 after extra time.

Members of the team, led by captain Lionel Messi, were all smiles as they descended from the plane in Ezeiza, right outside Argentina’s capital, shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday onto a red carpet that had been rolled out for the squad.

The Independent YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - The Independent

The Independent is a British online newspaper. It was established in 1986 as a national morning printed paper. Nicknamed the Indy, it began as a broadsheet and changed to tabloid format in 2003. The last printed edition was published on Saturday 26 March 2016, leaving only the online edition.

Recent from The Independent:

Live: Hong Kong celebrates New Year’s Eve with light show

Category: News

Live: New Zealand welcomes 2023 with light show

Category: Construction, News

Drone footage shows stunning, snowy aftermath of Buffalo blizzard

Category: News

In This Story: Argentina

Argentina, officially the Argentine Republic, is a country located mostly in the southern half of South America. Sharing the bulk of the Southern Cone with Chile to the west, the country is also bordered by Bolivia and Paraguay to the north, Brazil to the northeast, Uruguay and the South Atlantic Ocean to the east, and the Drake Passage to the south.

With a mainland area of 2,780,400 km2 (1,073,500 sq mi), Argentina is the eighth-largest country in the world, the fourth largest in the Americas, the second largest in South America after Brazil, and the largest Spanish-speaking nation by area.

Argentina claims sovereignty over part of Antarctica, the Falkland Islands, and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

2 Recent Items: Argentina

2022 in review: Part 2

Category: News

2022 in review: Part 1

Category: News

In This Story: France

France is a republic and the largest Western European nation. Through expansion and colonisation in the 17th and 18th centuries France became a great power and still retains territories around the world. It has a seat on the UN security council and is the world’s fourth most wealthy country with a high standard of living and strong cultural identity.

6 Recent Items: France

Benjamin Netanyahu returns as PM of Israel’s most far-right gov’t

Category: News

Tributes paid to fashion icon Dame Vivienne Westwood

Category: News

What an individual try! #shorts

Category: Media, Rugby Union

Fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81

Category: News

Rugby World Cup’s 10 Most Historic Moments!

Category: Media, Rugby Union

What a try-saving tackle! #shorts

Category: Media, Rugby Union

In This Story: Lionel Messi

Lionel Andrés Messi is an Argentine professional footballer who plays as a forward and captains both La Liga club Barcelona and the Argentina national team. With the exclusion of only, perhaps, Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi is regarded by many as the best football player on the planet.

5 Recent Items: Lionel Messi

World Cup 2022: Argentina goalie says win was for Messi as he receives hero’s welcome in hometown

Category: News

Poland’s Lewandowski wins Golden Foot Award | Al Jazeera Newsfeed

Category: News

World Cup Champion Lionel Messi RETURNING TO PSG | CBS Sports HQ

Category: Sport

Argentina fan jumps on team’s victory parade bus as celebrations turn into chaos

Category: Agriculture, Construction, Media, News

Millions crowd streets of Buenos Aires as Argentina holds national holiday for World Cup celebration

Category: News

In This Story: Paris

Paris, France‘s capital, is a major European city and a global center for art, fashion, gastronomy and culture. Its 19th-century cityscape is crisscrossed by wide boulevards and the River Seine. Major landmarks include the Eiffel Tower, the 12th-century, Gothic Notre-Dame cathedral and the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs-Élysées.

3 Recent Items: Paris

Kurdish community marches in Paris to pay tribute to shooting victims

Category: News

Protesters in Paris march for Kurdish shooting victims | Al Jazeera Newsfeed

Category: News

Watch again: Paris’ Kurdish community holds march in tribute to victims of deadly attack

Category: News

In This Story: Qatar

Qatar is a peninsular Arab country whose terrain comprises arid desert and a long Persian (Arab) Gulf shoreline of beaches and dunes. Also on the coast is the capital, Doha, known for its futuristic skyscrapers and other ultramodern architecture inspired by ancient Islamic design, such as the limestone Museum of Islamic Art. The museum sits on the city’s Corniche waterfront promenade.

2 Recent Items: Qatar

2022 in review: Part 2

Category: News

2022 in review: Part 1

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.