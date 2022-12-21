Argentina fan jumps on team’s victory parade bus as celebrations turn into chaos

Argentina fan jumps on team's victory parade bus as celebrations turn into chaos

Two people jumped onto the bus carrying Argentina's national football team during the World Cup victory parade in Buenos Aires on Tuesday (December 20).

Two people jumped onto the bus carrying Argentina’s national football team during the World Cup victory parade in Buenos Aires on Tuesday (December 20).

An eyewitness video showed two fans jumping from a bridge onto the open-top bus when it passed under the structure. One landed onto top of the vehicle with the players, but the other supporter bounced off the back of the bus and then fell to the ground.

The health condition of the fan who fell into the crowd chasing the bus is unknown.

Argentina’s World Cup heroes had to abandon an open-top bus parade as millions of ecstatic fans flooded onto the streets and brought the city to a standstill.

The scheduled eight-hour journey was cut short due to security fears. Lionel Messi and his teammates were whisked into helicopters to complete the celebrations.

The players who were triumphant in Sunday’s (December 18) World Cup final in Qatar were unable to reach the central Obelisco monument as planned because the route was completely blocked by the heaving crowd, estimated by local media at four million people.

