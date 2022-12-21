Argentina fan falls from overpass trying to jump onto bus carrying World Cup-winning team

by
South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled "Argentina fan falls from overpass trying to jump onto bus carrying World Cup-winning team"

A scheduled eight-hour victory parade for Argentina’s World Cup-winning football team was cut short over security concerns after as many as 6 million people turned up for the celebration. During the December 20, 2022, parade, two Argentina fans jumped from an overpass onto a bus carrying members of the team through the capital Buenos Aires. One fan slipped and fell to the ground. There was no immediate report on the man’s condition.

