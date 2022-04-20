DW News published this video item, entitled “Are Taliban using blackmail for recognition of their regime in Afghanistan? | DW News” – below is their description.

It’s harvest time in Afghanistan – Farmers are collecting the raw material necessary for opium, morphine and heroin production. But in early April, the Taliban forbade poppy cultivation. But a senior Taliban official told DW, that it is not enforcing the ban.

The reasons behind the ban are complex but center around one indisputable reality – a lack of options. Opium cultivation for many Afghans, including sometimes the Taliban, is the only way to earn enough money in a shattered economy. Are the Taliban blackmailing the international community into recognizing their regime in Afghanistan?

