NBC News published this video item, entitled “Are Major Companies Living Up To Their Net-Zero Pledges To Combat Climate Change?” – below is their description.

A new study from two environmental watch dog groups is looking at 25 of the world’s biggest companies who have made net-zero pledges to combat climate change to find out if they are living up their promises. NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins has the details. NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.