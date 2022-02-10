Are Major Companies Living Up To Their Net-Zero Pledges To Combat Climate Change?

by

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Are Major Companies Living Up To Their Net-Zero Pledges To Combat Climate Change?” – below is their description.

A new study from two environmental watch dog groups is looking at 25 of the world’s biggest companies who have made net-zero pledges to combat climate change to find out if they are living up their promises. NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins has the details. 

About This Source - NBC News

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

In This Story: Climate

Climate is the long-term average of weather, typically averaged over a period of 30 years. More rigorously, it is the mean and variability of meteorological variables over a time spanning from months to millions of years.

In This Story: Climate Change

Climate Change is the name commonly given to the notion that the Earth is undergoing a changing climate as a result of human activity, including notable leaders, scientists and naturalists including Sir David Attenborough.

Climate change includes both the global warming driven by human emissions of greenhouse gases, and the resulting large-scale shifts in weather patterns.

In This Story: NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

