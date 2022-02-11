AR Panda Xiaomo’s Beijing Winter Olympics highlights and medals – Bobsleigh

https://news.cgtn.com/event/2022/ar-panda-winter-olympics/index.html

A bobsleigh can reach an average top speed of 135km/h, making it one of the most exhilarating sports at the Winter Olympics. CGTN AR Panda Xiaomo helps you keep tabs on the highlights and medals during Beijing 2022.

