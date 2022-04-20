Apple partners with Dr. Jane Goodall to confront the climate crisis | ABCNL

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Dr. Jane Goodall and Apple’s Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives Lisa Jackson on a new effort to promote recycling old iPhones.

American Broadcasting Company is an American commercial broadcast radio and television network owned by the Disney Media Networks division of The Walt Disney Company.

ABC News is primarily broadcast from the Times Square Studios in New York City.

