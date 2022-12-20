DW News published this video item, entitled “‘Apology not accepted’: Activists want concrete steps after Dutch apology for slavery | DW News” – below is their description.

The role of the Netherlands in the slave trade may not have been as important as that of other countries, but its effects can still be felt today. Now, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has issued a formal apology. But activists demand concrete steps, not just an apology. DW News YouTube Channel

