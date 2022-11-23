CGTN published this video item, entitled “APEC 2022 CEO Summit: Gender equity matters” – below is their description.

Gender equity is a process of being fair to men and women. To ensure fairness, measures must often be put in place to compensate for the historical and social disadvantages that prevent women and men from functioning on a level playing field. At this year’s APEC CEO Summit in Thailand, CGTN anchor Tian Wei hosted a distinguished panel that talked about ways of pursuing gender equity in a challenging, post-pandemic world.

