APEC 2022 CEO Summit: Gender equity matters

by
Apec 2022 ceo summit: gender equity matters

CGTN published this video item, entitled “APEC 2022 CEO Summit: Gender equity matters” – below is their description.

For more:

https://www.cgtn.com/video

Gender equity is a process of being fair to men and women. To ensure fairness, measures must often be put in place to compensate for the historical and social disadvantages that prevent women and men from functioning on a level playing field. At this year’s APEC CEO Summit in Thailand, CGTN anchor Tian Wei hosted a distinguished panel that talked about ways of pursuing gender equity in a challenging, post-pandemic world.

CGTN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CGTN

This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.

Recent from CGTN:

Abu Dhabi welcomes world’s first large dynamic positioning shallow-water special exploration vessel

Category: Energy, News, Oil & Gas

China pursuing green designs to fight global warming

Category: Construction, Energy, News, Renewable Energy

China completes first in-orbit test of space fuel batteries

Category: Construction, Energy, News

In This Story: Thailand

Thailand is a Southeast Asian country. It’s known for tropical beaches, opulent royal palaces, ancient ruins and ornate temples displaying figures of Buddha. In Bangkok, the capital, an ultramodern cityscape rises next to quiet canalside communities and the iconic temples of Wat Arun, Wat Pho and the Emerald Buddha Temple (Wat Phra Kaew). Nearby beach resorts include bustling Pattaya and fashionable Hua Hin.

2 Recent Items: Thailand

Chinese-led BRI on track to integrate Asia with transport links

Category: Construction, News

amplifyHER episode 1: Milli

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.