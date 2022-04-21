9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Anzac Day service returns April 25 amid two-year hiatus | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.
After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 restrictions, the traditional Anzac Day service will return in full force on April 25 to honour the sacrifice and courage of our Australian and New Zealand soldiers.9 News Australia YouTube Channel
