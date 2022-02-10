Antony Blinken Praises Australia In Recounting Stepfather’s Holocaust Ordeal

by

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Antony Blinken Praises Australia In Recounting Stepfather’s Holocaust Ordeal” – below is their description.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told students in Melbourne that Australia showed it was capable of the best of humanity by transforming the life of his stepfather who arrived as a teenage refugee after the Holocaust.

NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - NBC News

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

Recent from NBC News:

‘Why Should We Flee? This Our Home’: Klitschko Brothers’ Message Of Proud Defiance

Category: News

Exclusive: Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin On Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Category: News

Lawsuit Alleges Texas Has ‘Initiated Investigations’ Into Parents Of Transgender Kids

Category: News

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

7 Recent Items: Australia

‘Fortress’ Western Australia reopens to travellers for the first time in almost 700 days | 7NEWS

Category: News

Kyiv under threat: Russian convoy advance towards Ukraine capital | 7NEWS

Category: News

Sydney floods: thousands forced to evacuate as waters rise | 7NEWS

Category: News

Will supplying weapons to Ukraine drag more countries into the conflict? | The World

Category: News

Poland sees over 450,000 people seek refuge since Ukraine invasion started | The World

Category: News

Australian describes “surreal” journey into Poland after fleeing Kyiv | The World

Category: News

Biden’s State of the Union speech sees rare show of US political bipartisanship | The World

Category: News

In This Story: Holocaust

The Holocaust, also known as the Shoah, was the genocide of European Jews during World War II. Between 1941 and 1945, Nazi Germany and its collaborators systematically murdered some six million Jews across German-occupied Europe, around two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish population.

2 Recent Items: Holocaust

Zelenskiy Condemns Russia’s Strike of Kyiv Holocaust Memorial

Category: News

Russia protests: Arrests in St Petersburg after people protest against Ukraine invasion

Category: News

In This Story: Melbourne

Melbourne is the coastal capital of the southeastern Australian state of Victoria. Population: 4.936 million (2018).

5 Recent Items: Melbourne

Tasmanian tiger could be de-extinct through major scientific breakthrough | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Melbourne sex creep who targeted girls as young as 10 sent to jail | 7NEWS

Category: News

Man charged with kidnapping after allegedly stealing car with baby inside | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Ukraine Invasion: An analysis of Russian troops on the ground

Category: News

Push to remove all graffiti in Melbourne CBD in two-week blitz | 9 News Australia

Category: News

In This Story: NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

2 Recent Items: NBC

‘Why Should We Flee? This Our Home’: Klitschko Brothers’ Message Of Proud Defiance

Category: News

Exclusive: Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin On Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....