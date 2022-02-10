NBC News published this video item, entitled “Antony Blinken Praises Australia In Recounting Stepfather’s Holocaust Ordeal” – below is their description.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told students in Melbourne that Australia showed it was capable of the best of humanity by transforming the life of his stepfather who arrived as a teenage refugee after the Holocaust. NBC News YouTube Channel

