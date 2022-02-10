South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “Anti-vaccine protesters clash with New Zealand police outside parliament” – below is their description.
Hundreds of protesters have been forcibly removed from the grounds of New Zealand’s parliament following days of demonstrations against vaccine mandates, with more than 50 arrested after clashes with police on February 10, 2022. The protest, inspired by anti-vaccine trucker demonstrations in Canada, came into its third day with protesters blocking the streets near the parliament with trucks, cars and motorbikes.
About This Source - South China Morning Post
The South China Morning Post (SCMP), with its Sunday edition, the Sunday Morning Post, is a Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper founded in 1903. It is Hong Kong’s newspaper of record, owned by Alibaba Group.
