Anti-vaccine protesters clash with New Zealand police outside parliament

by

South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “Anti-vaccine protesters clash with New Zealand police outside parliament” – below is their description.

Hundreds of protesters have been forcibly removed from the grounds of New Zealand’s parliament following days of demonstrations against vaccine mandates, with more than 50 arrested after clashes with police on February 10, 2022. The protest, inspired by anti-vaccine trucker demonstrations in Canada, came into its third day with protesters blocking the streets near the parliament with trucks, cars and motorbikes.

Support us:

https://subscribe.scmp.com

South China Morning Post YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - South China Morning Post

The South China Morning Post (SCMP), with its Sunday edition, the Sunday Morning Post, is a Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper founded in 1903. It is Hong Kong’s newspaper of record, owned by Alibaba Group.

Recent from South China Morning Post:

Zookeepers fight to keep animals safe at Kyiv zoo as Russian invasion of Ukraine continues

Category: News

Thai democracy activists volunteer to fight for Ukraine

Category: News

Ukrainians recount destruction in Borodyanka after Russian shelling

Category: News

In This Story: Canada

Canada is a country in the northern part of North America. It extends from the Atlantic to the Pacific and northward into the Arctic Ocean, covering 9.98 million square kilometres (3.85 million square miles), making it the world’s second-largest country by total area.

Its southern and western border with the United States, stretching 8,891 kilometres (5,525 mi), is the world’s longest bi-national land border. Canada’s capital is Ottawa, and its three largest metropolitan areas are Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

Various Indigenous peoples inhabited what is now Canada for thousands of years before European colonization. The Canada Act 1982, which severed the vestiges of legal dependence on the British Parliament. Canada is a parliamentary democracy and a constitutional monarchy in the Westminster tradition, with a monarch and a prime minister who serves as the chair of the Cabinet and head of government.

As a highly developed country, Canada has the seventeenth-highest nominal per-capita income globally as well as the thirteenth-highest ranking in the Human Development Index. Its advanced economy is the tenth-largest in the world, relying chiefly upon its abundant natural resources and well-developed international trade networks.

2 Recent Items: Canada

Global National: March 3, 2022 | Growing number of Ukrainians seeking refuge in Poland

Category: News

Afghan man says he faced bigotry at the Ukraine border

Category: News

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

7 Recent Items: China

Zookeepers fight to keep animals safe at Kyiv zoo as Russian invasion of Ukraine continues

Category: News

Green consumption becoming a trend in China

Category: News

@Zuby: Ukraine war shouldn’t make us forget about China

Category: News

Thai democracy activists volunteer to fight for Ukraine

Category: News

Bitcoin Mining Could Dent Russian Sanctions

Category: Cryptocurrency, News

China is ‘supporting Russia’ in Ukraine conflict says General Rob Spalding

Category: News

Russian military intensifying attacks

Category: News

In This Story: New Zealand

New Zealand is an island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean. It consists of two main landmasses—the North Island and the South Island —and around 600 smaller islands, covering a total area of 268,021 square kilometres.

4 Recent Items: New Zealand

Firefighters involvement slammed, Wellingtonians clean up & Ukraine war intensifies | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

Post-match interviews | RWC Final Qualifier

Category: Rugby Union

Heather Knight: England mentally fatigued after Ashes Test 🏏

Category: Cricket

Clashes break out at New Zealand parliament as police move in to clear anti-Covid curbs protest

Category: News

In This Story: Police

The police are a constituted body of persons empowered by a state, with the aim to enforce the law, to ensure the safety, health and possessions of citizens, and to prevent crime and civil disorder. Their lawful powers include arrest and the use of force legitimized by the state via the monopoly on violence.

2 Recent Items: Police

Ex-Officer Involved In Police Raid That Killed Breonna Taylor Found Not Guilty

Category: News

Focus: Riots and arson as police clear 23 day Parliament occupation | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

In This Story: Vaccine

A vaccine is a biological preparation that provides active acquired immunity to a particular infectious disease. A vaccine typically contains an agent that resembles a disease-causing microorganism and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microbe, its toxins, or one of its surface proteins.

9 Recent Items: Vaccine

Justin Trudeau makes announcement alongside Canadian trade minister | LIVE

Category: News

Clashes break out at New Zealand parliament as police move in to clear anti-Covid curbs protest

Category: News

New Zealand police clash with anti-COVID-19 mandate protesters outside parliament

Category: News

Fires and clashes with police as protesters removed from New Zealand parliament

Category: News

COVID vaccine mandate protest at NSW Parliament House in Sydney | 7NEWS

Category: News

New Zealand Police Move Against Covid Protesters in Wellington

Category: News

New study questions Prizer vaccine effectiveness in kids

Category: News

Ontario drops most COVID-19 measures, including vaccine passports

Category: News

Brian Windhorst: Ben Simmons is now week to week with the Nets | #Greeny

Category: Sport

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....