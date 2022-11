9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Anthony Albanese set for meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at G20 summit | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

A face-to-face meeting will take place between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. 9 News Australia YouTube Channel

