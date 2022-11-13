7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Anthony Albanese reminds Chinese premier of the important of diplomatic ties | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

The prime minister has spoken with an important Chinese leader, in what could be a sign of an upcoming meeting with the country’s President. On the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, Anthony Albanese reminded China’s premier of the importance of diplomatic ties. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

