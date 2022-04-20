7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Anthony Albanese attacks Scott Morrison for China’s security pact with Solomon Islands | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has attacked Scott Morrison for China’s security pact with the Solomon Islands, calling it a “massive foreign policy failure on the prime minister’s watch.” The government is concerned the pact could lead to an increased Chinese military presence less than 2000km from Australia. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.