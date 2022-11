Fox News published this video item, entitled “Anonymous tip line ‘flooded’ with reports of woke ideology in military” – below is their description.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., discusses efforts to combat growing woke ideology in the armed forces and responds to the Iranian national soccer team refusing to sing country’s national anthem at the World Cup. Fox News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.