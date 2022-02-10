FRANCE 24 English published this video item, entitled “Announcing new reactors, Macron bets on nuclear power in carbon-neutral push • FRANCE 24 English” – below is their description.

France will build at least six new nuclear reactors in the decades to come, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, placing nuclear power at the heart of his country’s drive for carbon neutrality by 2050. 🔔 FRANCE 24 English YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.