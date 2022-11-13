Fox News published this video item, entitled “Anna Paulina Luna: It’s cringy to see how Biden has treated Hispanic voters” – below is their description.

Florida Rep.-elect Anna Paulina Luna credits grassroots activism for playing a major role in her election victory and reacts to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the GOP’s impact on ‘Unfiltered with Dan Bongino.’ #foxnews Fox News YouTube Channel

