GBNews published this video item, entitled “Ann Widdecombe slams ‘woke warriors’ for trying to ‘rewrite history'” – below is their description.

‘These people seem to think you can just rewrite history, it is a nonsense.’ Ann Widdecombe hits out at ‘woke warriors’ for trying to ‘erase history.’ Watch on TV: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.