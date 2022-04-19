Ann Widdecombe slams ‘woke warriors’ for trying to ‘rewrite history’

by

GBNews published this video item, entitled "Ann Widdecombe slams 'woke warriors' for trying to 'rewrite history'"

‘These people seem to think you can just rewrite history, it is a nonsense.’

Ann Widdecombe hits out at ‘woke warriors’ for trying to ‘erase history.’

