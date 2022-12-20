The Independent published this video item, entitled “Animal rights activists film themselves stealing dogs from research facility” – below is their description.

Twelve people have been charged with burglary after two break-ins at a research facility which saw five dogs taken.

Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to reports of a burglary at MBR Acres in Wyton at 5am on Sunday, then again at 3am on Monday to reports of a burglary and dogs being taken.

The force said that the dogs taken from the facility, which breeds animals for research, have yet to be recovered.Twelve people, aged between 20 and 52, have been charged with burglary and are due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, police said.

